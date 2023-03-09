Shell emissions dip about 10% to 1.23 bln tonnes of CO2 equivalent

Adds graphic, carbon intensity measure

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Shell's emissions dipped by about 10% in 2022 to 1.232 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to its annual report on Thursday and Reuters calculations.

The energy group reported Scope 1 emissions, which are from its own operations, of 51 million tonnes. Scope 2 emissions, from the electricity it uses, were 7 million tonnes while Scope 3 emissions from combustion of the fuel it sells were 1.174 billion tonnes.

Net carbon intensity, the main measure Shell uses for its energy transition strategy, fell by 1.3% to 76 grams of CO2 equivalent per megajoules, Shell said.

Measuring emissions performance by intensity means a company can technically increase its fossil fuel output and overall emissions while using offsets or adding renewable energy or biofuels to its product mix.

Shell's emissionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IUW5QA

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.