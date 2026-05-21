Shell Divests Uruguay Offshore Interests to QatarEnergy Partner

Shell plc SHEL has sold participating interests in three offshore exploration blocks in Uruguay to QatarEnergy, further reshaping the ownership structure of one of South America’s emerging frontier basins. The transaction marks QatarEnergy’s first entry into Uruguay’s upstream sector through partnerships with Shell, APA Corporation APA and Chevron Corporation CVX.

The deal includes stakes in the OFF-2, OFF-4 and OFF-7 blocks located offshore Uruguay’s Atlantic coast, where exploration activity has accelerated amid growing interest in the South Atlantic margin.

Strategic Portfolio Optimization for Shell

The divestment reflects Shell’s broader approach of balancing exploration exposure while maintaining a strong operational presence in key frontier basins. Although the company reduced its ownership stakes, it retained meaningful positions across all three blocks and continues to operate two of them, reinforcing Shell’s strategy of partnering with global energy players in high-potential exploration acreage.

Under the agreement, QatarEnergy acquired a 30% stake in OFF-2, where Shell remains an operator with a 70% interest. In OFF-7, QatarEnergy secured a 30% stake alongside Shell’s 40% holding and Chevron’s remaining 30% interest. QatarEnergy also purchased an 18% stake in OFF-4, operated by APA Corporation, while Shell retained 32%.

By bringing in QatarEnergy, Shell gains a financially strong strategic partner capable of supporting long-term exploration campaigns in technically challenging deepwater acreage, while APA and Chevron have also strengthened their presence in the frontier basin amid rising industry interest.

Uruguay Offshore Basin Gains Global Attention

The offshore blocks span water depths ranging from 40 meters to nearly 4,000 meters and cover areas between approximately 11,000 and 18,000 square kilometers. While Uruguay has yet to record a commercial hydrocarbon discovery, the basin has increasingly attracted global majors seeking to replicate the transformational offshore discoveries made in neighboring Namibia.

Industry interest has intensified because the offshore geology of Uruguay and Namibia shares similarities tied to the ancient South Atlantic continental formation. Companies believe these geological parallels could indicate significant untapped hydrocarbon potential beneath Uruguay’s offshore waters.

Shell, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has steadily expanded its presence in the region over recent years, positioning itself in a high-risk but potentially high-reward exploration frontier.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

QatarEnergy Expands South American Footprint

For QatarEnergy, the acquisition represents another step in its aggressive international upstream expansion strategy. The company has been actively building exploration and LNG positions across Africa, the Americas and the Eastern Mediterranean while deepening partnerships with global energy companies.

QatarEnergy CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi described the transaction as an opportunity to strengthen ties with Shell while establishing the company’s first upstream presence in Uruguay. The move also complements QatarEnergy’s growing portfolio of exploration interests across Latin America and other emerging hydrocarbon regions.

Strengthening Long-Term Industry Partnerships

The transaction underscores the increasing trend of collaboration among major energy companies in frontier exploration projects. By sharing technical expertise, financial risk and operational capabilities, companies like Shell and QatarEnergy can pursue complex offshore opportunities more efficiently.

For Shell, the sale allows the company to optimize capital allocation while maintaining exposure to Uruguay’s long-term exploration potential. At the same time, QatarEnergy gains access to a promising new basin alongside experienced operators and established global partners.

As exploration activity expands across the South Atlantic, Uruguay’s offshore sector could emerge as one of the next major areas of interest for international energy investment.

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