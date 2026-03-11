Shell Divests Jiffy Lube to Monomoy Capital Partners for $1.3 Billion

Shell plc SHEL, the British energy giant, has officially announced the sale of Jiffy Lube International Inc to Monomoy Capital Partners for an estimated $1.3 billion. This landmark transaction marks a significant shift in Shell's U.S. and Canadian lubricants portfolio while reinforcing its focus on high-return growth segments.

Overview of the Transaction

The acquisition includes Jiffy Lube International, more than 2,000 franchise and company-owned service centers in the United States and licensees in Canada. Monomoy Capital Partners will also take ownership of Premium Velocity Auto LLC (PVA Group), the second-largest Jiffy Lube franchisee, which operates more than 360 locations across 20 states. As part of this transaction, the company, through the wholly owned subsidiary Shell USA, Inc., has facilitated Pennzoil Quaker State Company DBA SOPUS Products, which represents its U.S. lubricants business, in entering into a long-term lubricants supply agreement with Monomoy.

Shell has emphasized that this divestment is part of a strategic realignment to focus on core high-return operations in lubricants and mobility services while maintaining a presence in manufacturing, distribution and marketing of major brands such as Pennzoil, Quaker State and Rotella.

Jiffy Lube's Legacy and Market Impact

For more than 20 years, Jiffy Lube has been a key component of Shell’s lubricants business, specializing in lubrication, oil changes and light automotive repairs for cars and light trucks. The brand accounts for approximately 6.5% of Shell's U.S. and Canadian lubricants footprint, representing a meaningful yet non-core portion of its broader portfolio.

Lee Mlotek, managing director of Monomoy Capital Partners, stated, "Few brands have the heritage and scale of Jiffy Lube. As the original pioneer of the fast oil change, Jiffy Lube reshaped the industry and remains the market leader today." This highlights the enduring value and recognition Jiffy Lube holds within the automotive service sector.

Monomoy Capital Partners’ Strategic Vision

Monomoy’s acquisition is designed to leverage Jiffy Lube's market leadership alongside its own operational expertise in branded retail and automotive aftermarket services. The partnership will provide robust operational support to Jiffy Lube franchisees while maintaining the brand’s industry-leading standards in service quality, customer experience and operational efficiency.

The deal is structured through a Monomoy affiliate and Pennzoil Quaker State Co DBA SOPUS Products, a Shell USA Inc entity, under Monomoy Fund V, with completion expected by year-end, subject to regulatory approvals.

Financial Implications for Shell PLC

Shell has framed this divestment as a strategic monetization of non-core assets, aligning with its broader $5-$7 billion structural cost reduction target by 2028, announced during the investor day on March 25, 2025. The divestment proceeds of $1.3 billion will be reinvested in high-return segments, supporting Shell’s continued focus on mobility and lubricants growth areas.

In 2025 alone, Shell reported $2.39 billion in divestment proceeds, including the sale of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, a petrochemical and base oils complex in Singapore, and approximately 800 branded mobility sites. These actions underscore Shell’s commitment to optimizing its portfolio for strategic growth and profitability.

Future of Shell’s Lubricants Operations

Despite divesting Jiffy Lube, Shell will continue to manufacture, market and distribute lubricants across the United States and Canada. Leading brands such as Pennzoil, Quaker State and Rotella will remain central to Shell’s lubricants business strategy, ensuring it retains strong market influence and brand recognition.

Machteld de Haan, president of its Downstream, Renewables, and Energy Solutions, emphasized that the divestment "allows us to monetize an asset that is not central to Shell’s lubricants portfolio in the U.S. and reinvest in opportunities that generate higher returns." This reinforces Shell’s commitment to strategic portfolio management while capitalizing on market opportunities.

Industry Significance and Market Outlook

The transaction positions Monomoy Capital Partners as a key player in the U.S. automotive service industry, with Jiffy Lube’s established footprint providing immediate scale and operational capacity. The acquisition aligns with industry trends emphasizing franchise growth, operational excellence and brand-driven customer loyalty.

Jiffy Lube’s reputation as the original fast oil change pioneer ensures that the brand maintains a competitive edge in a crowded automotive service market, while Monomoy’s expertise in operational support promises enhanced efficiency and growth potential across all locations.

Conclusion

The sale of Jiffy Lube International to Monomoy represents a strategic milestone for Shell. By divesting a non-core asset worth $1.3 billion, Shell strengthens its focus on high-return lubricants and mobility businesses while Monomoy gains a market-leading franchise platform with nationwide scale. This transaction illustrates the ongoing evolution of the automotive service industry, where brand legacy, operational excellence and strategic investments converge to shape the future of vehicle maintenance and service delivery.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.