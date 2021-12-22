World Markets

Shell declares force majeure on Nigerian Forcados crude

Fikayo Owoeye Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

LAGOS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L Nigerian subsidiary SPDC has declared force majeure on exports of Nigerian Forcados crude oil after the obstruction of a tanker path by a malfunctioning barge, the company said in a statement.

The action came into effect on Monday at 12:00 midday and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited said that efforts were underway to restore access, according to an SPDC statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Nigeria relies on oil exports for some 90% of its foreign exchange and more than half its budget.

