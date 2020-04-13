Shell Convent, Louisiana, refinery restarting heavy-oil hydrocracker -sources

Adds company no comment, details on unit

HOUSTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L began restarting the heavy-oil hydrocracker at its 211,270 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 45,000-bpd hydrocracker, called the H-Oil Unit, shut down on Saturday because of a malfunction, the sources said.

Shell spokesman Curtis Smith declined to comment.

The H-Oil Unit converts residual crude oil into motor fuels, primarily diesel, using a catalyst and hydrogen under high heat and pressure.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)

