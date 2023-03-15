Shell completes stake sale in Malaysia's Baram Delta

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L has completed the sale of its stake in two offshore production-sharing contracts in Malaysia's Baram Delta to Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production Sdn Bhd.

The oil major announced in December it was divesting the stakes for $475 million.

"This divestment is in line with Shell's work to focus its Upstream portfolio. Shell retains a strong presence in Malaysia's upstream, gas-to-liquids, downstream and business services sectors," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sarawak Shell Berhad, a subsidiary, had held 40% and 50% stakes in the Baram Delta EOR and SK 307 production sharing contracts, respectively.

The remaining interests in both production-sharing contracts are held by the operator, Petronas Carigali, the exploration and production arm of Malaysia's state energy company Petronas PETR.UL.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely)

