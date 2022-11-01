SHEL

Shell completes exit from Philippines Malampaya gas field

Contributor
Emily Chow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

Shell has completed the sale of its stake in an operator of the Malampaya gas field in the Philippines, effective Nov. 1, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has completed the sale of its stake in an operator of the Malampaya gas field in the Philippines, effective Nov. 1, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sale will move full control of Shell Philippines Exploration B.V., which owns a 45% operating interest in and operates the Malampaya gas field, to Malampaya Energy XP Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc.

The other members of the field's service contract consortium are a subsidiary of Udenna Corp and PNOC Exploration Corp, which own a 45% and 10% interest, respectively.

Shell Petroleum N.V. had signed an agreement to sell its stake in the gas field in May 2021.

The gas field, which was discovered in 1991, provides fuel to power plants that deliver about a fifth of the Philippines' electricity requirements, according to energy ministry data, but its output is declining and is expected to run dry by 2027.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters