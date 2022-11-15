SHEL

Shell, Chinese partner to drop off-shore wind farm project in France

November 15, 2022 — 11:33 am EST

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil major Shell SHEL.L and state-owned Chinese energy company CGN on Tuesday said that they would drop their plan for a floating wind power project on France's Brittany coast, citing inflation and supply chain problems among other reasons.

"The project faced several technical, commercial and financial challenges, all in a context of constantly increasing costs and very strong constraints in terms of inflation and supply chain," the companies said in a joint statement.

The wind farm would have been located off the coast of Belle-Ile, an island popular with tourists and co-financed by a regional public investment bank.

"The economic conditions linked to the project have been significantly modified", the companies said.

