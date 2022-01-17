Markets

Shell China Details Actions To Be Taken To Put China On Pathway To Carbon-neutrality By 2060

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shell China has published a scenario Sketch which sets out a potential pathway for China to achieve net-zero CO2 emission from the production and use of energy by 2060. The scenario Sketch sets out a deep and rapid decarbonisation pathway which relies on electrifying as much of the economy as possible with low-carbon and no-carbon sources of power generation. As per the scenario Sketch, China needs to: accelerate clean technologies; support energy-efficient and low-carbon choices; and remove carbon emissions.

Jason Wong, Executive Chairman of Shell Companies in China said: "Shell's Powering Progress strategy - to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society - positions us well to provide the clean, sustainable energy solutions that China needs to fulfil its net-zero emissions pledge and vision of an ecological civilization."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular