Shell CEO says there is no change in company's strategy

ABU DHABI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has no plans to change direction in the oil major's strategy, Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan told the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

"Ultimately the shareholder needs to make a judgment whether the low carbon energy options we're putting in front of them are investable, and we need to be able to cover our cost of capital and make a return for our shareholders," he said.

