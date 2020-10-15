Shell Canada scraps plans for sale of Sarnia Manufacturing Centre

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shell Canada RDSa.L has abandoned plans for the possible sale of its Sarnia Manufacturing Centre, it said on Thursday, confirming an earlier media report.

"We have decided to stop actively marketing the Sarnia Manufacturing Centre and its associated infrastructure which includes the refinery, chemicals plant, Sarnia and Hamilton Distribution terminals and Shell's 45% interest in Sun-Canadian Pipeline", a company spokeswoman said.

The company had announced the intention to divest in January last year and said on Thursday that it will assess its next steps if it receives interest at a later date.

"Shell will continue to operate these assets while maintaining our marketing presence in Ontario and continuing to honor branded supply and wholesale agreements," the spokeswoman said.

She added she was unaware of any plans for closure and that considerations for future investment will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Arundhati Sarkar; Editing by David Gregorio)

