Shell Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Strategy

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.
Shell plc has bought back 1,776,100 shares across various trading venues as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. This move is expected to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The buyback program, managed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited, will continue until January 2025.
