News & Insights

Energy
SHEL

Shell begins planned CDU work at Louisiana refinery -sources

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

September 29, 2023 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L shut the crude distillation unit (CDU) on Thursday to begin a planned overhaul at its 227,900 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery, said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

Along with the 240,000-bpd DU-5 CDU, Shell also shut the 40,000-bpd CR-2 reformer, a portion of the 14,800-bpd alkylation unit and the 55,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater (DHT) for overhauls, the sources said.

Shell spokesperson Curtis Smith declined to comment.

The CDU overhaul is planned to continue through October into November, the sources said.

CDUs break down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

Reformers and alkylation units use different processes to convert refining byproducts into octane-boosting components added to make premium grade gasoline.

Diesel hydrotreaters use hydrogen to remove sulfur from diesel fuel in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.