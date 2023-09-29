Shell begins planned CDU work at Louisiana refinery -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L shut the crude distillation unit (CDU) on Thursday to begin a planned overhaul at its 227,900 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery, said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

Along with the 240,000-bpd DU-5 CDU, Shell also shut the 40,000-bpd CR-2 reformer, a portion of the 14,800-bpd alkylation unit and the 55,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater (DHT) for overhauls, the sources said.

Shell spokesperson Curtis Smith declined to comment.

The CDU overhaul is planned to continue through October into November, the sources said.

CDUs break down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

Reformers and alkylation units use different processes to convert refining byproducts into octane-boosting components added to make premium grade gasoline.

Diesel hydrotreaters use hydrogen to remove sulfur from diesel fuel in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.