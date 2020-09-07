Shell Becomes the First Western Firm to Sell LNG to Hungary

Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A recently inked a deal with Hungary whereby it will supply 250 million cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for six years to the country. The gas will be delivered through an LNG terminal on the island of Krk in Croatia. The terminal is planned to commence operations in the next few months.

This is the first time that Hungary entered into a long-term gas supply pact with a Western energy company. As a bold attempt in the country’s energy diversification, the country will obtain 10% of its gas supply from the West.

By and large, Hungary has been dependent on Russia for its gas supply and has never been in any long-standing supply agreement with any gas seller except Russia’s Gazprom.

Gazprom Export signed four long-term contracts with the Hungarian gas importer Panrusgas for a total of 4.2 billion cubic meters per year. Of the four, two contracts ended last year while the remaining two are scheduled to conclude next year.

Notably, Hungary settled on a 6.2-billion cubic metre pact with Gazprom and is intended to have a flexible long-term agreement with the company.

About Shell

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Shell is one of the largest integrated energy companies and is engaged in production, refining, distribution and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company has been an offshore pioneer in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 40 years and achieved some remarkable technological milestones in the design, construction and operation of world-class oil and gas producing assets. At present, the company operates nine deep water production hubs, several subsea production systems and one of the largest contracted drilling rig fleets in the gulf region.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Shell currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other top-ranked players in the same space include Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, CNOOC Limited CEO and SilverBow Resources Inc. SBOW, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.