Shell assessing Russian decree on Sakhalin-2 LNG plant

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L said on Friday it was assessing the implications of a Russian decree that would allow Moscow to take charge of the giant Sakhalin-2 natural gas project in which the British company has a 27.5% stake.

"As a shareholder, Shell has always acted in the best interests of Sakhalin-2 and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements," a company spokesperson said.

"We are aware of the decree and are assessing its implications."

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.