Shell assessing Russian decree on Sakhalin-2 LNG plant

Ron Bousso Reuters
Shell said on Friday it was assessing the implications of a Russian decree that would allow Moscow to take charge of the giant Sakhalin-2 natural gas project in which the British company has a 27.5% stake. [nL1N2YI04P]

"As a shareholder, Shell has always acted in the best interests of Sakhalin-2 and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements," a company spokesperson said.

"We are aware of the decree and are assessing its implications."

