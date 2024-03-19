News & Insights

SHEL

Shell appoints Joiner in reshuffle of gas, power trading unit

March 19, 2024 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has appointed Greg Joiner to head its Shell Energy unit which oversees renewable generation, gas and power marketing, as part of a broader reshuffle of the trading division.

Joiner's appointment, which follows the departure of veteran executive Steve Hill last week, will take effect on April 1, Shell said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

Joiner currently heads Shell Energy's European business.

Tom Summers will continue to head Shell's liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading business, the world's largest, and will report to head of trading Andrew Smith starting April 1.

David Wells will remain head of power, gas and environmental products trading and also report to Smith, Shell said.

Shell is the world's largest LNG trader, accounting for nearly 17% of global LNG trading volumes of 404 million metric tons in 2023, according to company data.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman and Tomasz Janowski)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.