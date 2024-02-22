News & Insights

Shell appoints Hamid as head of investor relations

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 22, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has appointed Mohammed Hamid as head of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning from June 1, the oil major said on Thursday.

The current head of investor relations, Tjerk Huysinga, will be leaving after 35 years with the British energy company, Shell's statement said, adding that veteran oil and gas analyst Oswald Clint will join the team later this year after 20 years at AP Bernstein.

