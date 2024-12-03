Shell Announces Strategic Share Buy-Back Initiative

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has repurchased a significant number of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, purchasing 835,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange and 550,000 shares on the Amsterdam Exchange, at average prices of £25.55 and €31.01 respectively. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s strong financial position. The buy-back will continue to be managed independently by Citigroup Global Markets Limited until January 2025.

