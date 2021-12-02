Markets

Shell Announces First Tranche Of Shareholder Distributions From Sale Of Permian Business

(RTTNews) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) announced the commencement of up to $1.5 billion of share buybacks, being the first tranche of the $7 billion shareholder distributions from the sale of Permian business. Shell has entered into an arrangement with a broker to enable the purchase of A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares for a period up to and including January 28, 2022.

The Group said the form and timing for distributing the remaining $5.5 billion will be announced in early 2022. Shell noted that these distributions are in addition to the shareholder distributions in the range of 20-30% of cash flow from operations.

