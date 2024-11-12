Shell announces Dutch Court of Appeal ruling in its favor

The Court of Appeal of The Hague overturned the District Court of The Hague’s 2021 ruling in the case brought against Shell (SHEL) plc by Milieudefensie, other NGOs and a group of private individuals. “We are pleased with the court’s decision, which we believe is the right one for the global energy transition, the Netherlands and our company,” said Shell plc CEO Wael Sawan. “Our target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 remains at the heart of Shell’s strategy and is transforming our business. This includes continuing our work to halve emissions from our operations by 20301. We are making good progress in our strategy to deliver more value with less emissions.”

