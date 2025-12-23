Shell and INEOS Confirm Major Oil Discovery in the Gulf of America

Shell plc SHEL, a London-UK-based integrated oil and gas company, and INEOS Energy have announced a significant oil discovery in the Norphlet formation in the Gulf of America. The exploration well, known as Nashville, signifies a milestone for both companies and has the potential to contribute to long-term energy security.

The well, located more than five miles beneath the seabed, has confirmed the presence of high-quality oil and offers the opportunity for integration with the nearby Appomattox production platform.

Key Highlights of the Nashville Discovery

This latest discovery comes as a joint venture between Shell, which holds a 79% working interest, and INEOS Energy, with a 21% working interest. Shell, the operator of the well, has drilled the Nashville well using the Deepwater Proteus rig, a critical piece of technology for exploring deepwater reserves. Early drilling results have proven to be highly encouraging, aligning with expectations and showcasing the potential of this oil field.

The Nashville well is situated in the Gulf of America, a region known for its world-class oil reserves. The proximity to the Appomattox platform adds a layer of strategic value to the discovery, as the platform can potentially process the oil extracted from Nashville. This integration would significantly enhance the operational efficiency of both companies and could contribute to a reliable, long-term oil supply.

Strategic Significance of the Discovery

The Nashville discovery is a pivotal step for INEOS Energy as it strengthens its position in the highly competitive Gulf of America market. David Bucknall, CEO of INEOS Energy, emphasized the strategic importance of the find, stating, “This is a good result for INEOS Energy and an important step in building our presence in the US Gulf, where world-class resources are to be found and developed responsibly.”

The Gulf of America has long been one of the most productive regions for oil and gas exploration, and this discovery sets the commitment of both Shell and INEOS Energy to continue exploring and developing the region’s valuable resources. The Nashville oil find will not only enhance the companies’ portfolios but also contribute to energy security by providing a reliable source of energy for many years to come.

Technical Work and Prospects

Following the drilling of the Nashville well, technical evaluations are underway to assess the full scope and size of the discovery. These assessments are crucial for determining the long-term viability and potential output of the field. The collaboration between Shell and INEOS Energy in conducting further technical work will ensure that the full potential of the Nashville discovery is realized safely and efficiently.

“We look forward to continuing our work to bring further value to the Appomattox host platform,” said Heather Osecki, CEO of INEOS Energy’s US Gulf business. This sentiment underscores the companies’ commitment to maximizing the value of their combined assets and leveraging the Appomattox platform’s infrastructure for future developments.

The Appomattox Platform: A Key Asset for Future Growth

The Appomattox platform plays a vital role in the Gulf of America’s oil production network. Jointly owned by Shell and INEOS Energy, the platform has become an essential hub for extracting and processing oil from various nearby fields. The potential integration of the Nashville discovery with the Appomattox platform promises to increase production capacity and streamline operations, allowing the companies to capitalize on the synergies between the two assets.

As the US Gulf continues to be a focal point for major oil discoveries, the Appomattox platform’s strategic location and infrastructure position it as an invaluable asset for Shell and INEOS Energy. The Nashville oil discovery is likely to enhance the platform’s operational efficiency and provide a more sustainable oil flow in the years ahead.

A Step Toward Sustainable and Responsible Energy Development

Shell and INEOS Energy are committed to responsible energy development, and the Nashville discovery aligns with this objective. Both companies are focused on ensuring that their exploration and production activities adhere to the highest environmental standards. The use of cutting-edge technology, such as the Deepwater Proteus rig, demonstrates the companies’ dedication to advancing energy resources while minimizing environmental impact.

As global energy demand continues to rise, the importance of sustainable energy exploration becomes even more critical. The Nashville oil discovery serves as a testament to the potential for responsible oil production in the Gulf of America, a region rich in natural resources that can be harnessed to support global energy needs.

Conclusion: A Promising Future for INEOS Energy and Shell in the US Gulf

The Nashville discovery marks an exciting chapter in the ongoing partnership between Shell and INEOS Energy. This promising find in the Gulf of America not only strengthens their presence in the region but also lays the groundwork for future growth and development. With continued technical work and the potential tie-back to the Appomattox platform, the Nashville well could play a crucial role in enhancing energy security and ensuring a reliable oil supply for many years to come. As the companies continue to explore and develop world-class resources in the Gulf, they remain committed to responsible and sustainable energy production.

