News & Insights

SHEL

Shell agrees to sell stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery to Prax Group

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

December 15, 2023 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert for Reuters ->

Adds executive comment, context

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L on Friday said it has agreed to sell its 37.5% stake in the PCK Schwedt oil refinery, which supplies most of Berlin's fuel, to Britain's Prax Group.

Shell had restarted efforts to sell the stake earlier this year after the German government put the local units of Rosneft ROSN.MM, the refinery's majority owner, under trusteeship in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Shell said it expects the deal to close in the first half of 2024, pending regulatory clearance and pre-emption rights by Rosneft and Italy's Eni ENI.MI, which own 54.17% and 8.33% in PCK Schwedt, respectively.

No financial details were disclosed.

"This is another important milestone towards a more focused refining portfolio and the development of high-value integrated sites, such as the Energy & Chemicals Park Rheinland," said Machteld de Haan, Shell's executive vice president for chemicals and products.

Shell said the planned divestment was part of the oil major's efforts to reduce its global network of refineries to core sites that are integrated with its trading hubs and chemicals activities.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert, Editing by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL
ROSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.