Shell agrees to sell its Nigeria onshore oil business for $2.4 bln

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

January 16, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has agreed to sell its Nigerian onshore oil and gas subsidiary in Nigeria to Renaissance, a consortium of five companies, for up to $2.4 billion, the British company said on Tuesday.

Shell will sell The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) for a consideration of $1.3 billion, it said in a statement, while the buyers will make an additional payment of up to $1.1 billion relating to prior receivables at completion.

Renaissance is made up of ND Western, Aradel Energy, First E&P, Waltersmith and Petrolin.

Shell has sought to sell its Nigerian oil and gas business, which has been plagued by spills and theft for years, since 2021.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

