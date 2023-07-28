News & Insights

Shell agrees term lease of PipeChina's LNG receiving terminals

July 28, 2023 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by Chen Aizhu and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L said on Friday it has agreed to lease liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals operated by state energy infrastructure firm PipeChina under a medium- and long-term basis.

Shell is the first international oil and gas major to sign such an agreement with PipeChina, it said on the official WeChat account of its China unit.

The statement did not provide detail on when the lease would begin, its duration or the capacity of gas it would handle.

In early 2021 Shell became one of the first global gas players qualified to use PipeChina's terminal facilities, the company added.

Established in late 2019, PipeChina operates seven LNG terminals along China's eastern and southern coast with a total annual capacity of nearly 28 million metric tons.

