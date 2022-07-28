Shell again smashes record with $11.5 billion profit

SHEL

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L on Thursday reported a profit of $11.5 billion in the second quarter, smashing the previous quarter's record, lifted by refining profits and gas trading.

The company announced a share buyback programme of $6 billion for the current quarter, but did not raise its dividend. Shell said its shareholder returns will remain "in excess of 30% of cash flow from operating activities".

The strong results reflected higher energy prices and refining margins, as well as strong gas and power trading, Shell said, but were partly offset by lower liquefied natural gas trading results.

