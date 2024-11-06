Shell Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy for 2024

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced a significant step in its share buy-back program by purchasing over 1.75 million shares for cancellation, with transactions conducted on the London Stock Exchange and XAMS. This move is part of a strategic initiative to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The program, managed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited, aims to run until January 2025, adhering to regulatory guidelines.

