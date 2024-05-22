News & Insights

Stocks

Shell Advances Share Buy-Back Programme

May 22, 2024 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has conducted a share buy-back on May 22, 2024, purchasing shares across multiple trading venues for cancellation, as part of its ongoing buy-back programme announced earlier in the month. The buy-back included transactions on both the London Stock Exchange and European venues, with BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets SNC making independent trading decisions within pre-set parameters. This action aligns with the company’s authority to repurchase shares, adhering to established market rules and regulations.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.