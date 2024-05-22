Shell Advances Share Buy-Back Programme

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has conducted a share buy-back on May 22, 2024, purchasing shares across multiple trading venues for cancellation, as part of its ongoing buy-back programme announced earlier in the month. The buy-back included transactions on both the London Stock Exchange and European venues, with BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets SNC making independent trading decisions within pre-set parameters. This action aligns with the company’s authority to repurchase shares, adhering to established market rules and regulations.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.