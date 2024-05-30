News & Insights

Shell Advances Share Buy-Back Program

May 30, 2024 — 12:56 pm EDT

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced the execution of a significant share buy-back on May 30, 2024, where a substantial number of shares were purchased for cancellation across various trading venues, part of an ongoing repurchase program. This move aligns with the company’s pre-announced plans to buy back shares both on the open market and off-market within pre-set parameters, complying with regulatory rules post-Brexit. The buy-back program is managed independently by BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets SNC, operating within specific guidelines set until July 26, 2024.

