Shell Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced the execution of a significant share buy-back on May 30, 2024, where a substantial number of shares were purchased for cancellation across various trading venues, part of an ongoing repurchase program. This move aligns with the company’s pre-announced plans to buy back shares both on the open market and off-market within pre-set parameters, complying with regulatory rules post-Brexit. The buy-back program is managed independently by BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets SNC, operating within specific guidelines set until July 26, 2024.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.