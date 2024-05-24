News & Insights

Shell Advances Share Buy-Back Program

May 24, 2024 — 12:29 pm EDT

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of a significant number of its own shares on May 24, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The transactions were conducted across various trading venues and currencies, adhering to pre-set parameters and regulatory requirements. This strategic financial move by Shell is part of a larger effort to manage its share capital, executed independently by BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets SNC within a specified timeframe.

