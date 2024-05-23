News & Insights

Shell Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced a share buy-back on May 23, 2024, as part of its ongoing program, with shares purchased across multiple trading venues for cancellation. The transactions were made within pre-set parameters, in line with regulatory rules for on- and off-market share repurchases. Financial services firm BNP PARIBAS will independently manage the trades for the company until July 26, 2024.

