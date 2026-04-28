Shell to Acquire ARC Resources in $16.4 Billion Strategic Deal

Shell plc SHEL, a British integrated oil and gas company, has formally entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ARC Resources Ltd, a prominent energy company operating in the Montney shale basin across British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. This strategic acquisition reinforces Shell’s position as a leading player in Canada’s energy sector, expanding its footprint in a region rich in low-carbon intensity hydrocarbons.

Enhancing Shell’s Canadian Portfolio and Low-Carbon Strategy

According to Shell’s CEO, Wael Sawan, the acquisition of ARC Resources represents an alignment with its long-term strategy to deliver more value with fewer emissions. ARC Resources is recognized as a top-quartile, low-cost producer with a strong environmental performance, making it a valuable addition to Shell’s portfolio. The integration of ARC Resources’ operations into Shell’s existing Montney assets positions it to sustainably grow production and optimize basin-level performance.

ARC Resources’ low-carbon intensity production complements Shell’s broader ambitions in Canada, reinforcing the country as a strategic heartland for its energy operations. The acquisition brings a talented workforce with deep expertise, ensuring operational synergies and a seamless integration into Shell’s established infrastructure.

Transaction Overview and Shareholder Value

Under the agreement, ARC Resources’ shareholders will get C$8.2 in cash and 40.25 Canadian cents of Shell’s ordinary shares for each of the former’s shares, representing approximately 25% cash and 75% shares of the latter based on the market close on April 24, 2026. Using Shell’s closing share price of GBP 33.08 on that date and a Canadian Dollar-to-British Pound Sterling (“GBP”) exchange rate of 1.8480, the total consideration amounts to C$32.8 per ARC Resources’ share, reflecting a 20% premium over its 30-day volume-weighted average price. This values ARC Resources’ equity at approximately $13.6 billion.

Including approximately $2.8 billion in assumed net debt and leases, the total enterprise value of the transaction is around $16.4 billion. The equity component of $13.6 billion will be funded with $3.4 billion in cash and $10.2 billion in Shell’s shares, resulting in the issuance of roughly 228 million new shares based on its April 24 closing price. The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2026, pending shareholder, court and regulatory approvals.

Operational Synergies and Production Growth

The combination of ARC Resources’ 1.5 million net acres and Shell’s 440,000 net acres in the Montney formation results in a significant increase in its proved plus probable reserves, adding roughly 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2025. ARC Resources’ production last year was 374,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with liquids accounting for 40% of production and generating 70% of revenues.

This acquisition supports Shell’s production CAGR growth from 1% to 4% relative to 2025 levels and underpins its goal to maintain 1.4 million barrels per day of liquids production through 2030. ARC Resources’ natural gas reserves further enhance Shell’s LNG capabilities in Canada, providing long-term growth opportunities in domestic and global energy markets.

Strategic Integration With Shell’s Existing Operations

ARC Resources’ operations are located adjacent to Shell’s Groundbirch and Gold Creek assets, creating operational synergies and optimizing gas supply to the LNG Canada liquefaction plant. The transaction also enhances Shell’s Integrated Gas division, which oversees its LNG operations alongside domestic and international gas markets.

By combining resources, Shell strengthens its Canadian downstream presence, including refining, chemicals, fuel retail, aviation, lubricants and low-carbon solutions, positioning it as a fully integrated energy leader with an emphasis on sustainable energy growth.

Financial Framework and Shareholder Returns

Shell expects to absorb additional organic cash capital expenditures within its existing capex ceiling, maintaining the 2027-2028 range of $20-$22 billion. The acquisition is projected to deliver annualized synergies of approximately $250 million within the first-year post-closing.

Shell’s shareholder distribution policy remains unchanged, continuing 40-50% of cash flow from operations through progressive dividend growth and share buybacks. This approach ensures a strong investment-grade credit rating and financial stability while pursuing strategic growth in Canada and beyond.

Advisors and Transaction Leadership

Goldman Sachs International acted as exclusive financial advisor to Shell, while RBC Capital Markets served as exclusive financial advisor to ARC Resources. Both companies have leveraged extensive advisory expertise to structure a deal that maximizes shareholder value, operational efficiency and long-term strategic benefits.

Conclusion: Positioning Shell for the Future

This acquisition represents a transformative step for Shell in Canada, enhancing the resource base, expanding low-carbon production capabilities and strengthening its LNG and integrated energy operations. By combining ARC Resources’ high-quality assets with Shell’s operational excellence, the transaction ensures continued growth, sustainable energy production and robust shareholder returns, solidifying the latter’s dominant presence in North America’s energy landscape.

SHEL's Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, SHEL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider other top-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI, Eni E and Chevron CVX, all of which currently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $30.02 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

Eni is valued at $91.34 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

Chevron is valued at $368.99 billion. It is one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, engaged in oil, natural gas and renewable energy operations across multiple countries. Chevron plays a major role in global energy supply through exploration, production, refining and distribution.

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