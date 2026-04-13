Shell Accelerates LNG Supplies to India Amid West Asia Disruptions

Shell plc SHEL, a British multinational oil and gas company, has rapidly expanded liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) supplies to India, positioning itself as a critical stabilizing force in the country’s energy landscape. As geopolitical tensions in West Asia disrupted traditional supply chains, Shell leveraged its globally diversified LNG portfolio and shipping strength to meet India’s urgent energy requirements, according to BW Businessworld. This strategic maneuver ensured continuity in essential sectors while reinforcing Shell’s dominance in the global LNG trade.

West Asia Conflict Disrupts LNG Flows and Triggers Supply Shock

The recent escalation in West Asia created severe supply bottlenecks, particularly impacting flows from QatarEnergy, India’s largest LNG supplier. The declaration of force majeure significantly curtailed exports, disrupting approximately 11.2 million tons of LNG supplies, a substantial portion of India’s annual imports of nearly 27 million tons.

This disruption coincided with rising domestic demand across fertilizers, power generation and industrial consumption. Authorities prioritized critical sectors, resulting in curtailments of up to 40% in gas supplies to industrial users. The situation highlighted the urgent need for agile suppliers capable of delivering LNG at scale without delay.

Shell Emerges as the Dominant Supplier in India’s LNG Market

Shell quickly established itself as a primary LNG supplier to India, particularly in government-backed tenders aimed at securing feedstock for urea production. Industry data indicates that Shell secured 4 TBtus out of the 6 TBtus tendered by Indian fertilizer companies, reflecting its strong market positioning and execution capability.

This participation underscores Shell’s ability to respond effectively to short-term disruptions while strengthening long-term commercial relationships. By prioritizing fertilizer sector requirements, the company supported uninterrupted urea production, a critical component of India’s agricultural ecosystem.

Record LNG Imports Reflect Shell’s Operational Agility

Shell’s India operations recorded their highest-ever monthly LNG imports in March, demonstrating exceptional operational flexibility. Beyond fertilizers, the company expanded supplies to city gas distribution networks and industrial consumers, emerging as the largest supplier of imported gas in India during the month.

This rapid scale-up was enabled by Shell’s integrated LNG value chain, allowing it to redirect cargoes across regions with speed and precision. Such agility is essential in volatile energy markets where timing and logistics directly influence supply reliability.

Diversified Global Portfolio Strengthens Supply Resilience

A key strength lies in Shell’s diversified LNG sourcing network, spanning regions such as Oman, Australia and Nigeria. This global footprint reduces dependency on any single region and enhances supply resilience during geopolitical disruptions.

In addition, Shell operates a fleet of more than 65 LNG carriers, providing a significant logistical advantage. Shipping capacity remains a critical constraint in the global LNG market, particularly for long-haul supplies from the United States. Shell’s fleet enables efficient cargo movement, minimizing delays and ensuring consistent delivery timelines.

India’s Rising Gas Demand Amplifies Strategic Importance of LNG

India imports nearly half of its natural gas requirements, making it highly sensitive to external supply disruptions. The recent crisis highlighted the growing importance of LNG in supporting key sectors such as fertilizers, transportation and industrial manufacturing.

Initial shortages significantly impacted non-priority sectors, but improved cargo availability has helped stabilize the situation. By April 9, gas supplies to urea plants increased from around 70% to nearly 95% of requirements, while allocations to city gas distributors and industrial users were gradually restored.

This recovery reflects the critical role of globally integrated LNG suppliers in maintaining energy security during periods of uncertainty.

Competitive Landscape: Role of Domestic and Global Players

Domestic entities such as GAIL Limited also increased imports from alternative sources, including the United States and Russia. However, longer transit times and logistical limitations reduced their ability to respond as quickly as global portfolio players.

In contrast, Shell’s diversified sourcing strategy and shipping infrastructure enabled faster response times and greater participation in high-volume tenders. This advantage has strengthened its position in India’s LNG market.

Outlook: Sustained LNG Demand and Shell’s Expanding Role

Elevated LNG imports by Shell are expected to continue through April, with it likely to participate actively in upcoming fertilizer sector tenders estimated at 10-12 TBtus. India’s efforts to stabilize energy supplies amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty are expected to sustain strong LNG demand.

At the same time, structural growth in natural gas consumption — driven by policy support and industrial expansion — positions LNG as a key pillar of India’s energy transition.

Conclusion: Shell Reinforces Leadership in a Volatile Energy Market

Shell’s response to the West Asia supply disruption highlights its capability to navigate complex global energy markets with precision and scale. By increasing LNG supplies, securing key tenders and leveraging the diversified portfolio, the company addressed immediate supply challenges while strengthening its long-term presence in India. The current environment underscores the importance of flexibility, global integration and logistical strength in the LNG sector. Companies equipped with these capabilities are well-positioned to lead in an increasingly uncertain energy landscape.

SHEL's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SHEL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider better-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI and Eni E, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), along with USA Compression Partners USAC, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $29.63 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

Eni is valued at $95.25 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

USA Compression Partners is valued at $4 billion. The company ranks among the largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in the United States.

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