Shelf Drilling Secures Major Contract Extensions in Thailand

Shelf Drilling has secured two-year contract extensions for its Chaophraya and Krathong jack-up rigs with Chevron Thailand, valued at approximately USD 197 million. These contracts will commence in the second half of 2025, continuing the rigs’ current operations offshore Thailand. This agreement highlights Shelf Drilling’s strong relationship with Chevron and its continued presence in the Southeast Asian market.

