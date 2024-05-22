News & Insights

Shelf Drilling North Sea Achieves Refinancing Milestone

May 22, 2024 — 11:38 am EDT

Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) has released an update.

Shelf Drilling North Sea has successfully completed the refinancing of its operations by placing new senior secured first lien bonds and redeeming its existing notes maturing in October 2025. The settlement of the new bonds was finalized today, and they are expected to be listed on the Alternative Bond Market of the Oslo Stock Exchange. This strategic financial maneuver is aimed at strengthening the company’s position in the shallow water offshore drilling sector.

