Shelf Drilling Issues New Shares to Board Members

Shelf Drilling has announced the issuance of 155,771 new common shares as settlement of restricted stock units under its 2017 Long-Term Incentive Plan, rewarding several board members. Additionally, 33,716 new restricted stock units were granted to non-executive directors, which will vest in a year. This move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its leadership team.

