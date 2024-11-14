News & Insights

Shelf Drilling Issues New Shares to Board Members

November 14, 2024 — 10:02 pm EST

Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) has released an update.

Shelf Drilling has announced the issuance of 155,771 new common shares as settlement of restricted stock units under its 2017 Long-Term Incentive Plan, rewarding several board members. Additionally, 33,716 new restricted stock units were granted to non-executive directors, which will vest in a year. This move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its leadership team.

SHLLF

