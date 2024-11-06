Shelf Drilling to Announce Q3 2024 Earnings

Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) has released an update.

Shelf Drilling, a leading offshore drilling contractor, is set to disclose its Q3 2024 earnings on November 13, 2024, with a subsequent conference call on November 14 to discuss the results. The company, known for its strategic operations across various regions, continues to strengthen its presence in the market.

