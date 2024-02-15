SHEL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.90, changing hands as low as $62.03 per share. Shell plc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHEL's low point in its 52 week range is $52.47 per share, with $68.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.