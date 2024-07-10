News & Insights

Stocks
BP

SHEL, BP, TTE: Energy Giants Invest in Adnoc LNG Project

July 10, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Kailas Salunkhe for TipRanks ->

As the world’s demand for energy rises, major shifts are occurring in the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) market. Top oil producers such as Shell (NYSE:SHEL), BP (NYSE:BP), and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) are investing in a significant LNG project in Abu Dhabi.

Energy Giants Pick Up Stakes in Major LNG Project

The investment represents another bet on the anticipated rise in LNG demand over the coming years. Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, and Mitsui & Co. are each taking a 10% stake in Adnoc’s (Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.) LNG project in Ruwais, UAE, a $5.5 billion facility expected to come online in 2028.

Notably, the Ruwais facility, with a capacity of 9.6 MTPA, is set to more than double Adnoc’s LNG production capacity in the UAE. The company has already secured sales commitments for nearly 70% of the plant’s capacity, underscoring the surging global demand for LNG.

This trend extends beyond the UAE. Other Middle Eastern nations like Qatar and Saudi Arabia are ramping up their LNG output. Recently, Saudi Aramco signed a 20-year LNG deal with NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT), involving the supply of 1.2 MTPA of LNG from NEXT’s Rio Grande LNG terminal in Southern Texas to Saudi Aramco. Adnoc has also inked a 20-year supply deal with NextDecade for 1.9 MTPA of LNG.

Which Energy Stock Is Best to Invest In?

These energy stocks could deliver bumper returns for shareholders in H2 2024 as oil prices stay buoyant. The TipRanks Technical Analysis tool, meanwhile, points to the highest potential upside of around 21% for TTE among the names on our list today.

Read full Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
SHEL
TTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.