Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. Plans ASX Delisting

November 18, 2024 — 07:49 pm EST

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (AU:SBW) has released an update.

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. is seeking to delist from the Australian Securities Exchange due to low share valuation, poor liquidity, and significant costs of being listed. The company believes that operating as an unlisted entity will provide greater flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities and reduce operational burdens. Shareholders will vote on the delisting proposal in January 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

