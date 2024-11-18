Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. Plans ASX Delisting

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (AU:SBW) has released an update.

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. is seeking to delist from the Australian Securities Exchange due to low share valuation, poor liquidity, and significant costs of being listed. The company believes that operating as an unlisted entity will provide greater flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities and reduce operational burdens. Shareholders will vote on the delisting proposal in January 2025.

