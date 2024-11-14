News & Insights

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd Considers ASX Delisting

November 14, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (AU:SBW) has released an update.

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd has requested a trading halt on its shares pending an announcement regarding its potential delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange. The halt will remain in effect until either the company makes its announcement or trading resumes on November 19, 2024. This move signals a significant development for investors closely watching the company’s market activities.

