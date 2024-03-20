News & Insights

Shein to market supply-chain infrastructure to global brands, WSJ reports

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 20, 2024 — 09:44 pm EDT

March 20 (Reuters) - China-founded fast-fashion company Shein will make its supply-chain infrastructure and technology available to global brands, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a letter to investors from Executive Chairman Donald Tang.

