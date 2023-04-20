Commodities

Shein to invest nearly $150 million in local production in Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/CHEN LIN

April 20, 2023 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Online fast-fashion retailer Shein said on Thursday it will invest 750 million reais ($148.85 million) in Brazil in the coming years to establish a network with thousands of textile manufacturers in the country.

The company, which also announced a marketplace for products and sellers in Brazil, said it intends to partner with 2,000 manufacturers in the country, which should generate the creation of 100,000 jobs over the next three years.

($1 = 5.0387 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

