News & Insights

Commodities

Shein investors selling stock at 30% discount- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/CHEN LIN

January 25, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shein's investors are trying to sell shares in the private market at prices that value the Chinese online retailer as low as $45 billion, or a discount of around 30% to its valuation about a month back, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Shareholders' stock sales in late 2023 valued Shein between $45 billion to $55 billion, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shein, according to Reuters sources, was valued at $66 billion in a fundraising in May.

Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fashion giant, which sells cheap fashion in more than 150 countries, has been facing several complications as it seeks Beijing's to go public in the United States.

The Cyberspace Administration of China conducted a cybersecurity review of the company in mid-January, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Meanwhile, its rival Temu filed a lawsuit last month alleging Shein employed "Mafia-style intimidation" to coerce suppliers common to both companies to stop working with Temu.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Chandni.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.