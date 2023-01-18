US Markets

Shein in talks to raise funds at lower valuation of $64 bln - FT

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 18, 2023 — 11:56 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Adds details from FT report

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chinese fashion retailer Shein is in talks to raise up to $3 billion at a reduced valuation of $64 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations.

The latest valuation would be nearly 36% less than the $100 billion the company was reportedly valued at in a funding round last year.

The online retailer is seeking to close a new fundraising round from existing investors including Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, venture capital group Sequoia China and private equity group General Atlantic, the report added.

Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A selloff in global markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions served as a final blow, prompting companies, including Shein, to put their U.S. listing plans on hold, Reuters reported last year.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.