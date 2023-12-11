Shein holds talks with LSE on prospect of London listing - Sky News

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fast fashion firm Shein has held talks with the London Stock Exchange about the possibility of a public listing in the United Kingdom, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Last month, Reuters reported that the China-founded firm had confidentially filed to go public in the United States.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

