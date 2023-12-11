News & Insights

Shein holds talks with LSE on prospect of London listing - Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/CHEN LIN

December 11, 2023 — 06:42 am EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fast fashion firm Shein has held talks with the London Stock Exchange about the possibility of a public listing in the United Kingdom, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Last month, Reuters reported that the China-founded firm had confidentially filed to go public in the United States.

