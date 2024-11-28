Sheffield Resources Updates Director’s Securities Interest

Sheffield Resources Limited (AU:SFX) has released an update.

Sheffield Resources Limited has announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Bruce Griffin, with the acquisition of 2,539,063 Performance Rights. This grant was approved by shareholders and did not involve any cash consideration. The total number of ordinary shares held by Griffin remains unchanged at 2,149,631.

