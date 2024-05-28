Sheffield Resources Ramps Up Thunderbird Mine

Sheffield Resources Limited (AU:SFX) has released an update.

Sheffield Resources Limited has announced a considerable increase in production and shipments from their Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine, with current quarterly figures showing a substantial rise in both ilmenite and zircon concentrate output. Despite operational challenges and cost pressures, including higher than expected oversize material and wider inflationary pressures, the company remains funded and is progressing toward full production capacity. The firm is also exploring further opportunities within the mineral sands sector, despite environmental setbacks in Brazil and ongoing negotiations for a project in Sri Lanka.

For further insights into AU:SFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.