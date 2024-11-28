Sheffield Resources Issues New Performance Rights

Sheffield Resources Limited (AU:SFX) has released an update.

Sheffield Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 3,904,883 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities will remain unquoted on the ASX until the end of the restriction period. This move is part of Sheffield’s strategy to motivate and retain key personnel while potentially impacting future stock valuations.

