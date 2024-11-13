Sheffield Green Ltd. Holds Smooth AGM in Singapore

Sheffield Green (SG:SGR) has released an update.

Sheffield Green Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting at Aloft Singapore Novena, where shareholders convened to adopt the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2024. The meeting, chaired by CEO Kee Boo Chye, proceeded smoothly with no queries from shareholders on the resolutions presented. This reflects a level of confidence among investors and stakeholders in the company’s financial health and governance.

