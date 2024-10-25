News & Insights

Sheffield Green Boosts Training Network with Taiwan and Spain Moves

October 25, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Sheffield Green (SG:SGR) has released an update.

Sheffield Green has expanded its global training network by opening its first centre in Taiwan and signing a memorandum of understanding to acquire a training centre in Spain. These moves aim to enhance revenue diversification and address the growing demand for skilled workers in the renewable energy sector. The Taiwan facility will offer accredited courses to meet international standards in the offshore wind industry.

